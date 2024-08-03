36 DAYS OF JULY

In July 2024, Bangladesh experienced a reckoning long in the making. A student-led demand for the restoration of a fair and inclusive quota system turned into a historic uprising against authoritarian rule. This site is an archive of The Daily Star’s reporting from that pivotal period and the year since. It includes eyewitness accounts, investigations, photographs, and analysis. It documents the courage, pain, solidarity, and the transformation that defined the July Uprising.

FROM QUOTA TO STATE REFORM

How a student's movement for reform of the quota system for government jobs turned into a mass upsurge against a fascist government and led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina after 15 years in power.

Timeline

A chronicle of the July Uprising

- by Md Shahnawaz Khan Chandan

A narrative of the July 2024 uprising, told through eyewitness accounts and personal testimonies from those who lived it.

Thousands of university students thronged the Shahbagh intersection in the capital for the second consecutive day on July 3. Photo: Anisur Rahman.
Students stage a demonstration on Dhaka University campus on July 3, demanding the government reinstate the 2018 circular that scrapped the quota system in civil service. Photo: Anisur Rahman.

Daily updates

The July that rocked Bangladesh

- by Shamsuddoza Sajen

Day-by-day breakdown of the key events, turning points, and public resistance from July 1 to August 5, 2024.

Rab vehicles leave in the face of fierce protests by students in the capital’s Uttara, where clashes left at least nine people dead. PHOTO: COLLECTED
Photo: Star

Explainer

History of the quota system in Bangladesh

A comprehensive explainer tracing the roots of the quota system from 1972 to today, detailing how it evolved and continues to shape debates over merit and representation

Students of Dhaka University stage a demonstration at TSC on July 1, demanding reinstatement of the 2018 government circular that scrapped the quota system in civil service. Photo: Rashed Shumon.
Students have blocked Shahbagh intersection for much of last week in protest of the quota system. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Opinion

Freedom Fighter's quota goes against the spirit of 71

- by Tanim Ahmed

The very spirit of the Liberation War was in protest of the unjust, unequal system of erstwhile Pakistan. The freedom fighters' quota that seeks to create a privileged section of people hereditarily is exactly what they had fought against.

The Uprising

The July Uprising may have began with student protests but it grew into a nationwide revolt that cut across class, creed, and ideology. Fueled by years of frustration, young people turned anger into action, using digital platforms to organise, mobilise, and unite the country. As the regime responded with violence, more joined: garment workers, rickshaw-pullers, teachers, parents, doctors, artists, street vendors. People who had never marched stood beside lifelong resisters, bound not by politics but by a shared conviction that enough was enough.

Students have blocked Shahbagh intersection for much of last week in protest of the quota system. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
A female student, her face streaked with blood, pleads with Chhatra League activists to stop the relentless beatings. Photo: Star.

Feature

Women led, the nation followed

- by Tangila Tasnim

From the beginning of the protests on July 5 to the day Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee on August 5, female students were at the forefront of the movement. Across cities, women weren't just present, they were pivotal.

A quota protester at Shahbagh holding a placard saying “Chaite gelam odhikar, hoye gelam Razakar [Asked for rights, got labelled as Razakars]”, on July 15, 2024. They claimed the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina called them “Razakars”, a term used for traitors, for demanding reforms in the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Anisur Rahman.
Photo: Star youtube-play

Feature

A movement that united campuses and classrooms

- by Arafat Rahaman

In an unprecedented show of unity, students from rival political groups and contrasting campuses came together during the July Uprising. Students who would rarely cross paths, from madrassas, public and private universities, left and right, formed an extraordinary alliance to resist state violence and demand justice.

Image: LS
Image: LS

Profile

‘I just did what any teacher should’

- by Md. Zahidur Rabbi

On seeing students being attacked, university and school teachers and other faculty members organised protests and press conferences to express outrage and support. Aklima Akter, an assistant professor at Kabi Nazrul Government College, risked her life for a student she didn't even know.

Photo: Star With red cloths covering parts of their faces, teachers and students of Jahangirnagar University bring out a silent march protesting the crackdown on students on July 30. Photo: Aklakur Rahman Akash. Photo: Star
A rickshaw-puller salutes the protesters as they march through the Dhaka University campus as part of the “Droho Jatra” procession against state brutality on August 2, 2024. Photo: Orchid Chakma.

Feature

Extraordinary powers of the ordinary people

- by Tangila Tasnim, Shaheen Mollah & Naziba Basher

Garment workers marched after shifts, homemakers handed out saline, retired officers guarded buildings while students hid inside. Elsewhere, teachers, imams, rickshaw-pullers and shopkeepers formed a silent safety net, keeping the movement alive in whichever way they could.

Feature

The parents who waited, worried, and walked together

- by Ayaan Shams Siddiquee, Azra Humayra & Zabin Tazrin Nashita

Between July 15 and August 5 last year, parents across the country held their breaths waiting, worrying, and counting the hours until their children returned home from the protests. Some had their parents' blessing. Others went without it.

Photo: Star.

Feature

The hospital that did not back down

- by Shaheen Mollah & Naziba Basher

At the height of the July uprising, many hospitals turned their backs, some out of fear, others silenced or forced into complicity. In the heart of Jatrabari, one of the uprising's fiercest flashpoints, Safa Marwa became a rare sanctuary.

Profile

The garage of compassion

- by Nilima Jahan

With hospitals overwhelmed or unwilling, two young doctors, Dr Worthy Jukhrif and Dr Hritisha Aktar Mitheen, created a makeshift clinic in their garage, risking everything to care for the wounded. They saved over 100 lives in 2 days.

Feature

How social media became the frontline of the July Uprising

- by Ayman Anika

The July Movement in Bangladesh fused protest with digital defiance, using social media to bypass media silence, mobilise voices, and challenge power. It reshaped activism, highlighting social media’s role in truth, trauma, and transformation.

Image: LS

Eye witness account

Experiencing July 15 as a student

- by Azra Humayra

"I was following the procession when my mother called me, asking whether I was okay or not. I laughed and said there's nothing to worry about. But just moments later, a palpable shift occurred. The crowd of protesters began to scatter in panic. BCL activists had started hurling bricks..."

Testimonies

Student protestors share their experiences

- by Star Campus Correspondents

"The pre-planned, peaceful absentee funeral at the DU campus on July 17 was a part of the prayers for the lives lost in the quota reformation protests...After the funeral, law enforcement personnel fired numerous teargas shells, sound grenades, and rubber bullets at the students and journalists without provocation."

Reflections

‘The July uprising was about truth and justice’

- by Mahiya Tabassum

"In that chaos, a bullet flew right past me and struck a young woman just a few metres behind. Other protesters quickly carried her to a hospital. She survived, but was seriously injured. Another protester wasn't as lucky. A police bullet hit him in the eye. He didn't survive."

The Art of Resistance

As repression deepened and speech was punished, Bangladesh’s artists rose in defiance. Their tools: pens, paint, melodies, and beats, became weapons against state violence. Cartoonists were the first to strike back in the wake of the brutal crackdown flooding social media with sharp, fearless satire. Public spaces became protest sites with raw unfiltered graffiti. And from the underground, rap artists turned their verses into rallying cries, capturing the anger and hope of a generation refusing to stay silent.

Read: Grafitti vs Regime

by Raffat Binte Rashid

Read: Uprising of Cartoons

by Simu Naser

Read: July never ended, it’s an ongoing reality

Interview of singer, Farzana Wahid Shayan

Read: How artistes flamed cultural defiance in July

by Rakshanda Rahman Misha

State Violence

Throughout July, Bangladesh’s security forces and ruling-party militias responded with overwhelming force. Curfews and a nationwide internet shutdown severed communication, obstructed emergency response, and isolated protest zones. Police raided hospitals, detained the wounded, and targeted medics. Enforced disappearances, custodial torture, and mass arrests created a climate of terror.

Photo: Star
Infographic showing the statistics of the July Uprising, including the number of people killed, injured, and arrested.
A Chhatra League activist hitting a female student with a stick near Doyel Chattar during the clashes between BCL members and students on July 15. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS. Protesters carrying Shahjahan, 24, moments after he got shot near Dhaka College during a clash between demonstrators and Chhatra League men on July 16. Shahjahan was a shopkeeper at New Market. Photo: Ibrahim Khalil Ibu.
A man, allegedly a Chhatra League activist, shoots at student protesters with a shotgun in Chattogram city’s Muradpur area around 4:45pm on July 16. Photo: Rajib Raihan. Photo: Star Photo: Star
Source: Collected

Opinion

Remembering Abu Sayed: The day fear died

- by Eresh Omar Jamal

On July 16th, police shot and killed Abu Sayed, an English student from Begum Rokeya University. In the haunting video that spread across social media, Abu Sayed stands defiant—arms wide, chest bared, unarmed—before being shot and collapsing to the ground. His death struck a deep national nerve, sparking a nationwide outcry, drawing in people from all walks of life to join the movement in larger and larger numbers.

Students carrying a wounded girl to safety after Chhatra League activists attacked quota reforms protesters at Dhaka University on July 15. PHOTO: AFP. An injured protester after Chhatra League activists swooped on students at Dhaka university on July 15. Photo: Rashed Shumon.

Lives We Lost: More Than Numbers

Between July and August many were killed, and many remain uncounted. They were students, workers, sons, daughters, friends, each with dreams that were cut short. These are some of the stories of those killed in the July uprising.

A policeman fires at protesters while another pauses for breath in the capital’s Rampura on July 21. Photo: Amran Hossain.

Investigation

Count of a carnage

Published August 4, 2024

The Daily Star had analysed injuries of 204 victims of the violent clashes centring the quota movement and found that 195 (95 percent) were killed by bullets, including live rounds, rubber bullets and shotgun pellets. Of them, 113 were shot by live rounds that struck mostly in the head, chest, stomach and abdomen.

Photo: Amran Hossain. Policemen in riot gears fire at protesters in Rampura on July 18. One of them looks up at the cameraman as he catches them in the act. Photo: Amran Hossain. A Rab helicopter hovers over the capital’s Paltan area on July 19 amid a clash between student protesters and law enforcers. Photo: Amran Hossain

Investigation

'Shoot directly': Hasina’s order and deadly aftermath

Published July 24, 2025

Investigation by The Daily Star indicates state forces increased deployment of lethal weapons after the ousted PM authorised their use; verified call recording also suggests she gave order to open fire on July uprising protesters

Photo: Star

On the ground report

Even doctors, nurses couldn’t hold back tears

- by Mashfiq Mizan

"The air inside Dhaka hospitals was filled with cries for help and painful screams. There were not enough beds to treat all the patients. The scene resembled hospitals inside a war zone."

Reporter's diary

Reporting chaos amid internet blackout

- by Mohammad Al-Masum Molla

"By the night of July 17, the government, led by the Awami League alliance, shut down mobile internet services. Despite that, our news operation kept going as usual."

First-hand account

July 36, 2024

- by Zyma Islam

"When Hasina fell and Gono Bhaban was taken over, the protesters turned on the police. The police were armed—the protesters were not."

Photo: Amran Hossain. Policemen in riot gears fire at protesters in Rampura on July 18. One of them looks up at the cameraman as he catches them in the act. Photo: Amran Hossain.
Photo: Star

Investigation

The disappeared of the July Uprising

Published March 18, 2025

Seven months after the July uprising in Bangladesh, many protesters still remain missing. The Daily Star investigated 31 cases and found evidence of systematic government efforts to cover up medical records and bodies of the victims so they can never be found again. This story documents how families were denied time to collect the corpses from hospital morgues, and how they are now waiting for the bodies of their loved ones.

A female student, who said she was just 17, being carried away in a prison van after police obstructed the “March for Justice” near the BMA Bhaban in Khulna city on July 31. Photo: Habibur Rahman. Hasnatul Islam Faiyaz, a 17-year-old first-year HSC student of Dhaka College, is tied up with ropes as cops take him on a seven-day remand after he was produced before the CMM’s Court in the capital on July 27. PHOTO: RASHED SHUMON. Photo: Anisur Rahman

The Reckoning

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina was ousted. Huge crowds rushed into the abandoned prime minister's residence, rejoicing in the victory. Bangladesh entered a new era marked by grief, backlash,and hope. As the country reeled from the trauma of July, public anger turned toward the police and ruling party operatives who had carried out the violence. An interim government, led by Nobel Laureate, Professor Muhummad Yunus, was swiftly formed to stabilise the country. A new political party emerged from within the movement, several commissions have been set up to address decades of damage.

Students have blocked Shahbagh intersection for much of last week in protest of the quota system. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star
Photo: Palash Khan Photo: Star Photo: Naimur Rahman

Report

Thousands join march for justice

Published August 3, 2024

The "Droho Jatra" was called by a group of students and teachers, cultural organisations, and civil society members, demanding an end to mass arrests, justice for the "July massacre", release of arrested students, withdrawal of curfew, reopening of educational institutions, and the resignation of the government.

People celebrate after hearing Sheikh Hasina has fled on August 5 Photo: Rashed Shumon People celebrate after hearing Sheikh Hasina has fled on August 5

Report

Hasina’s final days before the fall

- by Partha Pratim Bhattacharjee & Zyma Islam

The Daily Star talked to seven key Awami League leaders and senior police officials who were delegated with crucial responsibilities during the tumultuous days of July-August of 2024. Taken together with the information from the UN fact-finding report on the uprising, these personal accounts provide a vivid description of what transpired between Hasina and her close aides inside the Gono Bhaban during her last days in power.

Photo: Collected Photo: Star Photo: Palash Khan Photo: Star

Investigation

How Hasina’s flight was kept off radar

Published September 14, 2024

When the air force transporter plane carrying Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka on August 5, it took off as a training flight and turned off its transponders to blur its flightpath and location.

Developing Story

ICT cases over July atrocities

On July 10, the tribunal formally framed charges against Hasina and her two top aides. The charges against the trio include murder, attempted murder, torture, and the use of lethal weapons and other crimes against humanity. More than two-thirds of the 206 people accused of crimes against humanity during the July 2024 uprising remain at large, including former top officials. With only 73 arrests so far, victims’ families fear justice is slipping away.

Photo: Star

In solemn tribute to the martyrs and the bravehearts of the July uprising

- The Daily Star